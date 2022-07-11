Man found dead in back seat of SUV that sank in bayou, New Orleans police say

A man’s body was found in the back seat of a sunken SUV pulled from Bayou St. John after an apparent traffic crash over the weekend, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Authorities said the crash occurred early Sunday, July 10, at the intersection of Wisner and Filmore avenues in New Orleans.

Around 6:30 a.m., a resident spotted a black Infiniti SUV in the bayou, police said in a news release. The NOPD dive team pulled the vehicle onto land and discovered the body of a 27-year-old man inside.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene, according to police.

The man’s identity hasn’t been released pending notification of family and an autopsy to determine his cause of death, police said. No other details were immediately available.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation.

Longtime fireman among 3 killed in fiery car crash, NC officials say. ‘We are hurting’

‘No regard for life.’ 74-year-old leads police on chase through 3 cities, AZ cops say

71-year-old mowing lawn is hit and killed by out-of-control SUV, Texas officials say