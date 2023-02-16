Man found dead in the backyard of DeKalb County home, police say

DeKalb County police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in the backyard of a home.

Officers were called to a home on Valley Chase Court just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

When they got there, they found a man in his 20s dead in the backyard. His identity has not been released.

Homicide investigators have not released details on possible suspects or what led up to the shooting.

