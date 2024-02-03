Man was found dead on beach at the Oceano Dunes, but no one knows what happened

A man was found dead on the beach at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area on Jan. 10, according to California State Parks spokesperson Jorge Moreno.

The man, 66-year-old Steve Wagner of Oceano, was found lying on the beach in southern San Luis Obispo County at around 7:30 p.m. by State Parks rangers who were on patrol.

He was drenched, fully clothed and lying on wet sand, according to Moreno. When rangers found him, he was unresponsive.

The rangers performed CPR and Cal Fire was called to the scene to assist in lifesaving measures, Moreno told The Tribune.

Wagner was pronounced dead at about 7:57 p.m., and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office responded to conduct a death investigation, according to Moreno.

No foul play is suspected in Wagner’s death, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tony Cipolla.

The day after Wagner was found, Jan. 11, State Parks staff found a car believed to be Wagner’s in the ocean at the Oceano Dunes park.

There were no reported witnesses to the incident, Moreno told The Tribune.

Patrick Fitzgerald said Wagner was known among residents of the Strand Way neighborhood in Oceano. The neighborhood abuts the park.

Wagner was “a good friend of ours,” Fitzgerald said. “He was a friend to a lot of people there because he would help anyone with anything.”

The Strand Way neighbors are planning a memorial for Wagner on their street on Feb. 24 from about 2 to 5 p.m., Fitzgerald said.