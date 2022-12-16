A man found dead behind a dumpster at a Shreveport bar has been identified.

Michael P. Grace, 61, of Chandler, Texas, was found behind a dumpster suffering from severe head trauma at a bar in the 3000 block of Girard St. just after 2 a.m. before being pronounced dead on the scene.

The decedent was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. The exact cause of his death will be determined through autopsy.

The investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene and launched their investigation. Detectives canvassed the area and spoke with witnesses while the crime scene technicians collected evidence including video surveillance footage.

Investigators were able to identify one subject they believed had direct knowledge of the incident. After questioning, the person was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of Failure to Report a Felony.

Just after 9:45 a.m. a citizen reported a body in a drainage ditch near the intersection of Kings Hwy and Creswell Ave. Violent Crimes detectives along with the Crime Scene investigators and the Caddo Parish coroner's office were able to identify the person found as a possible person of interest.

The investigators with the Crash Investigations Unit responded to the scene and recovered video surveillance footage that showed the suspect riding his motorcycle into the intersection at a very high rate of speed just after 2:05 a.m. He was unable to navigate the curve and left the roadway and came to rest in the drainage ditch.

Based on the evidence collected, detectives believe he lost control of his motorcycle while fleeing the scene of the homicide.

The homicide is the 49th of the year in Caddo Parish and the 48th in the city during that period.

Investigators are still working to determine motive for the deadly encounter.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Man found dead behind a dumpster at a Shreveport bar identified