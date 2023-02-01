Man found dead behind Gastonia business, police say

WSOCTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

A man was found dead Tuesday behind a Gastonia business, police said.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Union Road around 5 p.m.

ALSO READ: M/I Homes seeks approvals for large residential development in Gastonia

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

No further details have been released.

Return to this story for updates.

VIDEO: 1 dead, suspect in custody after homicide in Gaston County, police say

Recommended Stories