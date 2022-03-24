Man found dead after being shot, killed in the street overnight, Atlanta police say

A young man is dead after being shot in southwest Atlanta overnight, police say.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Mary and Smith roads around 12:15 a.m. in reference to a person shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers on the scene found a man who had been shot several times lying in the road. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say the man is believed to be in his early 20s, but he has not yet been identified.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police say it is too early in their investigation for details on who the shooter may be or what motive they may have.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything should contact police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: