Man found dead in Bibb jail was locked up in mid-May on shoplifting, damage charges

A 40-year-old Macon man who had been held in the Bibb County jail since mid-May on shoplifting and criminal damage charges was found dead in his cell Thursday night, officials said.

Carlos Delmara Shelley, who had lived on Moseley Avenue with his father, was found unconscious at the county lockup on Oglethorpe Street at about 9 p.m., Coroner Leon Jones said.

The coroner later pronounced Shelley dead. His cause of death and the circumstances surrounding it were not immediately known.

According to jail records, Shelley had be incarcerated since the afternoon of May 16 on charges of theft by shoplifting and second-degree criminal damage to property. He had been held on a $6,600 bond.

Shelley, who according to the Georgia Department of Corrections was also known by the nicknames “Bug” and “Loke,” was imprisoned for less than a month in June of 2018 for a theft conviction.

In that case, he had originally been charged with armed robbery for allegedly stealing some clothes from Macy’s at the Macon Mall while carrying a knife in June of 2016. He pleaded guilty to theft by taking two years later and was briefly sent to prison in what appears to have amounted to a time-served sentence.

It was not clear what led to Shelley’s most recent charges.