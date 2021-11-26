Man found dead on Bloomington's south side on Thanksgiving

A man was found dead in Bloomington on Thursday morning. While the Bloomington Police Department have identified the deceased, his name was withheld pending the results of an autopsy and investigation.

According to a BPD spokesperson, the man was found near 2626 S. Walnut St., a commercial development housing CVS, restaurants and offices. Police said the death is not considered suspicious at this time.

The police spokesman said the deceased is believed to have been transient. A friend of the deceased located the body in the tree line.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Police say death is under investigation after body found Thursday