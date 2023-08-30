Man found dead from 'blunt force injuries' on Dover-area trail early Wednesday morning

State police are investigating a homicide in Dover that left a 63-year-old man dead Wednesday morning.

The man, whom police identified as Dover resident Mark Garrett, was found dead at 6:28 a.m. on the Isaacs Branch Greenway trail near South Bay Road and President Drive. Police said his body was found on the ground near the wood line and reported the cause of death as "blunt force injuries."

Police said there are currently no suspects in the killing and no motive has been publicly reported. The department's homicide unit is investigating what Garrett was doing on the day before he died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Grassi at (302) 365-8441 or daniel.grassi@delaware.gov. Tips can also be made by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

