Man found dead at bottom of cliff, police investigating

Rancho Cucamonga police are investigating after a man was found dead at the bottom of a cliff at a nature preserve on Friday.

On Thursday at 8:34 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a vehicle that had been abandoned at the Etiwanda Preserve for several days, according to a Rancho Cucamonga news release. When officers arrived, they located the vehicle, but were unable to locate the vehicle owner, Joshua Pitt.

After a search with the help of a police K-9, authorities found Pitt dead at the bottom of a cliff and hoisted his body out of the reserve.

Pitt’s cause of death is unclear. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Rancho Cucamonga Station at 909-477-2800.

