Man found dead in Brentwood home, Jacksonville police say

A man was found dead in a home in the Brentwood area on Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

JSO Sgt. Robby Henson said officers were accompanying the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department to a call it was responding to in the 4300 block of Springfield Boulevard.

Henson said the officers could not see if the man had been shot or stabbed. He said foul play is a possibility in the man’s death, but the Medical Examiner’s Office will need to determine the cause of death.

Henson said investigators know who made the 911 call but did not say who that person is.

Anyone with any information is asked to call JSO’s non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or CRIME STOPPERS at 866-845-TIPS. They can also provide information by emailing jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

