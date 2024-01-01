Man found dead in Brooklyn driveway was murdered, cops say

A man discovered dead in the driveway of a Brooklyn home was the victim of a homicide, police said Sunday.

Police were called to the house on Van Siclen Ave. near Dumont Ave. in East New York just before 6:45 a.m. Saturday, where the man was unconscious and lying on his side in the driveway outside the house, according to cops.

Medics called to the home pronounced him dead on the scene.

An autopsy conducted by the city’s Medical Examiner determined the man was killed, police said.

The man’s name was not released as police worked to track down his family.

There were no immediate arrests.