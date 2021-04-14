Man found dead in Burleson back yard from gunshot wound, police say

A 33-year-old man was fatally shot in Burleson on Tuesday morning, according to Burleson police.

Police found Lorenzo Williams Jr. in the back yard of a house in the 800 block of Judith Street at about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to a press release from police. Williams was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The man who shot Williams was in the home and has fully cooperated with detectives, police said.

The suspect identified by police knew Williams, and there is not a known threat to the general public, police said.

Police did not name the suspect or say whether charges are expected to be filed.