Man found dead in burning home after he fatally shot mother at Utah residential care facility, police say

A man who police believe fatally shot his mother at a residential care facility in Utah was found dead in a burning home on New Year's Eve, officials said.

Authorities found Mark Ryan Bingham, 42, dead at the site of a residential fire in Vernal, less than 5 miles away from where his mother was found deceased as the result of a gunshot wound in Naples City, the Naples City Police Department said in a news release.

Police said that when law enforcement and emergency medical services arrived at the residential care facility, Patricia Bingham, 72, was beyond lifesaving efforts.

Naples Police Chief Nathan Simper said on Tuesday that there is "strong evidence" linking Bingham to his mother’s death.

"There is no active threat to the community," police said, adding that the incident is under investigation.

Simper said the residential care building where the victim was found is an open-door facility, meaning the suspect had easy access. Nobody else was injured at the site, Simper said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com