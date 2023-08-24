Man found dead in Burns, suspect in custody

Aug. 23—BURNS — Rural deputies with the Laramie County Sheriff's Office found an unidentified man dead in Burns on Wednesday after responding to a call about a shooting at 4572 Teal Lane, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

Deputies first got the call at 1:23 p.m. Wednesday, and the LCSO Burns-area deputy and a rural deputy were the first on the scene, according to the post. The man had been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene by personnel from Laramie County Fire District 6.

Deputies put out a notice for a man named Tyler Hill, who they said allegedly left the scene. Pine Bluffs Police Department officers later apprehended the individual, and LCSO Chief Deputy of Operations Aaron Veldheer said there was no longer a public safety risk.

"There is no threat to the public, and that still is an active investigation," Veldheer told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

Veldheer said LCSO was not able to provide any further comment as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, since the investigation into the matter was still ongoing.

The identity of the victim has yet to be revealed, but officials did reveal that the victim was a male.

LCSO and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation are treating the matter as a homicide, the post read.

"We believe all parties are in custody and there is no danger to the community," LCSO's post read.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.