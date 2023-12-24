Man found dead in car, another man injured in Sunday shooting, Kansas City police say

One man is dead and another wounded after a Christmas Eve shooting in Kansas City’s Northeast area.

Just before 10 a.m., Kansas City police officers were dispatched to Eighth and Olive streets for reported gunshots.

They found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Across the street, they found another shooting victim inside a parked car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not have a suspect, and the motive remains unknown.

It was the second homicide of the day in a year that is fast approaching the deadliest in the city’s history.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.