Man found dead in car in downtown Montreal

The body of a man in his 30s was found dead inside a pickup truck in a downtown Montreal alley Saturday. Police are investigating. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada - image credit)

A man in his 30s was found dead inside a pickup truck in a downtown Montreal alley Saturday.

The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) received a call at 7:50 a.m.about an unconscious man inside a black vehicle, parked in an alley near Dufresne and Logan streets in the Ville-Marie borough.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found marks of violence on the man's body. Resuscitation was not attempted

Police have set up a security perimeter and are continuing their investigation into the death.

The SPVM's major crimes unit was dispatched to the scene.