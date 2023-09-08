Man found dead in car after Fairfield armed robbery

A 19-year-old was found dead in Fairfield following a shooting and armed robbery Thursday night, police said.

Around 10 p.m. Thursday, police responded to Symmes Road and McGreevy Drive for a report of a shooting and armed robbery.

In a parking lot behind 4605 Dixie Highway, first responders discovered a 19-year-old male dead in a car that had crashed into a semi-trailer.

The man has not been identified and his cause of death is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department at 513-829-8201 or Sergeant Bryan Carnes at 513-867-6005.

The Enquirer will update this story as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man found dead in car after Fairfield robbery, shooting