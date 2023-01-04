Man found dead after car fire in Whitehaven, police say
A man is dead after a fire in Whitehaven.
Memphis Police responded to a fire in the 3500 block of Silas on Jan. 3 at approximately 9:20 p.m.
A 46-year-old man was found inside a vehicle after Memphis firefighters put out the flames.
The man was pronounced dead, police said.
No suspect information was released.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
