Man found dead after car fire in Whitehaven, police say

A man is dead after a fire in Whitehaven.

Memphis Police responded to a fire in the 3500 block of Silas on Jan. 3 at approximately 9:20 p.m.

A 46-year-old man was found inside a vehicle after Memphis firefighters put out the flames.

The man was pronounced dead, police said.

No suspect information was released.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

