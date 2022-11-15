Man found dead in car fire in New Milford

A man was found dead in a car fire in New Milford on Monday night, according to police.

The New Milford Police Department and fire personnel responded to a Mobile Mini Portable Storage facility on Sullivan Road for a reported car fire just before 10:30 p.m. on Monday. Emergency personnel located the man after firefighters put out the flames, police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy, police said. Police are not yet releasing the man’s name so they can notify his next of kin.

The New Milford Fire Marshal and Connecticut State Police Fire Marshal are assisting with the investigation, police said.