A man was found dead inside a car Friday night in Frayser.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting just before midnight in the 3500 block of Hallbrook Street.

The victim was found dead inside a Kia with burglary tools near him, police said.

Two men were detained at the scene.

No charges have been filed.

The investigation is ongoing.

