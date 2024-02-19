Man found dead in car on Indy’s northwest side
Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in a car Sunday morning on Indy’s northwest side.
Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in a car Sunday morning on Indy’s northwest side.
Shohei Ohtani underwent elbow surgery in September, and is working to be ready to go for the Dodgers’ season opener on March 20 in South Korea.
Nearly 80,000 New York hockey fans were treated to thriller on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
According to a report from The New York Times, the Biden administration is planning to loosen the strict rules on tailpipe emissions proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency last year. The rules are expected to be published this spring.
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season begins in earnest this weekend with its biggest race of the year
"I am a Laker, and I've been very happy being a Laker the last six years, and hopefully it stays that way," said James.
Griner returned to Baylor for Sunday's ceremony, 12 years after leading the Bears to an undefeated national championship.
A 1993 Mitsubishi 3000GT, twin of the Dodge Stealth, found in a Northern California self-service wrecking yard.
It's time to follow the easter eggs and learn what Taylor Swift's perfume actually is.
Earlier this week, the 19-year-old son of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, was found dead at UC Berkeley of an apparent drug overdose, according to his grandmother, Esther Wojcicki. Wojcicki stepped down as CEO of the Alphabet-owned subsidiary one year ago, writing in a blog post that after nine years in the role, she'd "decided to start a new chapter focused on my family, health and personal projects I'm passionate about."
In a memo sent to his league administrators, one commissioner described reports of the CFP agreeing to or having concluded an extension of the media rights deal with ESPN as “incorrect.”
We pledge allegiance to this sale.
Reviewers are bowled over by this treatment: 'I've been on a mission to find the holy grail for my hair, and I think I've struck oil — literally!'
If you are serious about cleaning your car, then check out these rim cleaners. They remove brake dust, dirt and grime to keep them looking fresh.
This virally popular dryer brush is worth the hype — score for the lowest price it's been all year.
Grab killer deals on big brands like Le Creuset, Kate Spade, Ugg, Casper, Dry Bar and more.
The site is stocked with flattering Free People dresses, comfy flats and pretty totes from Tory Burch, plus Birkenstock, Ray-Ban and more.
Treat yourself (or someone else) with tremendous savings on Le Creuset, Staub, Viking, Casper, Pendleton and more.
Spruce up your home with these not-to-miss deals from Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Kelly Clarkson Home, Cuisinart and more.
It's essentially your civic duty to snap up these sales: Bestselling crystal earrings for only $18 (from $136 — seriously!), plus Serta cooling pillows for $9 each.
A new dating app was released just in time for Valentine’s Day, but there’s a catch: You must have at least a 675 credit score to use it. Launched by financial platform Neon Money Club, Score is a dating app for people with good to excellent credit, and it seeks to help raise awareness about the importance of finances in relationships. TC’s Dominic-Madori Davis gave us a look at what the startup aims to do and how it came about.