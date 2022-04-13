Man found dead, car missing in homicide in Central El Paso apartment, police say

A man's death inside a Central El Paso apartment is being described by police as a murder case.

The man was found dead Sunday afternoon by patrol officers checking on his well-being in an apartment in the 1800 block of Montana Avenue, west of Cotton Street, police officials said.

The man's identity has not been confirmed and his family has yet to be notified, police said Tuesday in a news statement.

Detectives are searching for a car missing from the scene. The car is a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra with temporary paper buyer plates of 47503S5.

A police spokesperson initially described the incident as an investigation into a "suspicious death." The case by Tuesday was described by police as a "murder."

A cause of death has not been disclosed as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on the homicide and the missing car may call the police Crimes Against Persons Unit at 915-212-4040 or may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

