Man found dead in car outside Fresno gas station. Police say it’s suspicious

Fresno police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead inside a vehicle at a gas station Monday.

At around 4 p.m. police received reports of a person found dead inside a vehicle in a Sinclair gas station parking lot in the area of First Street and Bullard Avenue, according to Lt. Skye Leibee.

Officers arrived and found a man dead inside a parked car in the parking lot. Leibee said officers found one gun shell casing in the vehicle along with injuries on the man’s body. The cause of death was still being investigated.

Leibee said an employee of the gas station saw the vehicle parked in the lot when they arrived at 7 a.m. that morning. They later discovered the body later around 4 p.m.

No victim information was made available.

A police cruiser secures the parking lot shared by the Sinclair station and Rally’s restaurant at Bullard and First on Monday, May 2, 2022.