Man found dead in car at park in Lynnwood

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a car at a park Tuesday afternoon in Lynnwood.

Officers were called to Daleway Park off of 64th Avenue West for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said a man was dead in a car in the parking lot.

Police said several bullet casings were found in the parking lot.

Multiple people were seen fleeing from the area, police said.

It is not known if the man was shot to death or whether he died due to other circumstances.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

