Man found dead in a car after a shooting near a Lexington park, police say

Lexington police were investigating Sunday after they were called to a deadly shooting near a local park.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of North Limestone and Fifth Street, near Duncan Park, according to Lt. Dan Burnett. Police were called for a report of shots fired and found a man in a passenger car with a gunshot wound, Burnett said. The man died at the scene.

The Fayette County coroner’s office, forensic investigators and detectives from the Robbery/Homicide Unit responded to the scene. Gunfire had struck the car which the victim was in, Burnett said. There weren’t any additional victims, Burnett said.

Police hadn’t made any arrests and didn’t release any suspect information Sunday morning.

“There were individuals seen fleeing on foot from the area but we don’t have any further details or specifics,” Burnett said.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Lexington Police Department at (859) 258-3600.