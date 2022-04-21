Man found dead at car wash near UofM campus, police say
A man was found dead outside a car wash, near the Unversity of Memphis campus.
At approximately 1:00 PM, Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a man down at the Sunshine Car Wash, in the 3400 block of Southern Avenue.
An unresponsive man was located at the scene and was pronounced dead.
There is no sign of foul play, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Check back to FOX13 with updates
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Kroger employee charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at family in parking lot
Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty sentenced to more than 5 years in prison
Father and son among 6 charged in drug bust involving fentanyl, cocaine at Memphis homes