Man found dead at car wash near UofM campus, police say

A man was found dead outside a car wash, near the Unversity of Memphis campus.

At approximately 1:00 PM, Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a man down at the Sunshine Car Wash, in the 3400 block of Southern Avenue.

An unresponsive man was located at the scene and was pronounced dead.

There is no sign of foul play, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Check back to FOX13 with updates

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



