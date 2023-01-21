Man found dead after cardiac arrest call. Someone killed him, NC police say.

Gaston County Police responding to a cardiac-arrest call found a man dead at a home near Bessemer City on Friday.

They said they quickly determined that someone had killed 20-year-old Cherryville resident Matthew James Watkins.

And officers soon arrested 21-year-old Charlotte resident Chavis Samuel Davis on a charge of first-degree murder, according to a Gaston County Police Department news release.

Police aren’t saying how Watkins was killed.

Officers arrived at the home in the 1000 block of Peggy Drive at about 8 a.m, according to the release.

Davis remained in the Gaston County Jail on Saturday without bail, pending a first court appearance.

Police also arrested a 21-year-old man who lives in the home, Henry O’Neil Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and maintaining a dwelling to sell a controlled substance.

He was jailed on a $50,000 secured bond, police said.

Police urged anyone with information about the case to call the department at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information in the killing, police said.