Man found dead in cell at Anoka County Jail
Authorities say jail deputies found a man dead in his cell at Anoka County Jail early Thursday morning.
At 1:07 a.m., detention deputies at the jail noticed an inmate was unresponsive in his cell, according to a press release. Staff called for emergency workers and began lifesavings measures, but the man was declared dead at the scene.
“This is a tragic situation in which we anxiously await the results of the investigation and the report from the medical examiner,” said Sheriff James Stuart. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family during this difficult time.”
Following jail protocol, the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the death. No further information was available Sunday.
