Man found dead in cell at North Chicago police department was missing dialysis port, officials say

A 34-year-old man who was found dead inside of a cell at the North Chicago Police Department was missing a dialysis port from his body, according to a Lake County Major Crime Task Force news release.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was initially arrested by North Chicago officers Friday night, on an arrest warrant for criminal trespass to a motor vehicle. Police said they found a controlled substance on his person during the arrest.

The man was initially transported to the North Chicago Police Department, however, he said he felt ill and an ambulance was called. He was taken to an area hospital but was later discharged.

Around 5:30 a.m., an officer went to check on the victim but he was deceased. A dialysis port had been removed from his body and he lost a large amount of blood.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force responded and was conducting an independent investigation.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office is scheduling an autopsy.