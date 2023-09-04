Man was found dead at cemetery in July, Maine cops say. His roommate is now arrested

A man’s roommate is accused of killing him nearly two months after his body was found at a Maine cemetery in July, authorities said.

Mark Trabue, 57, of Anson, was found dead inside his car parked at a cemetery on East Houghton Street in Madison the evening of July 8, according to a Sept. 1 Maine State Police news release.

Trabue’s death was declared a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, police said. His cause of death has not yet been released as the investigation continues, according to authorities.

That investigation led to the arrest of Trabue’s roommate, Roland Flood, 61, of Madison on Sept. 1, police said. Detectives with Maine State Police’s Major Crimes Unit took Flood into custody.

Flood was charged with murder, according to police. They said he lived with Trabue before his death.

Information regarding Flood’s legal representation wasn’t immediately available on Sept. 4.

Flood was booked in the Somerset County Jail and will appear in court for an arraignment, police said. His arraignment date wasn’t listed in the release.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office is also involved in the murder investigation.

While authorities didn’t specify the cemetery where Trabue’s body was found, Forest Hill Cemetery is located on East Houghton Street in Madison.

Madison is about 45 miles northwest of Augusta.

