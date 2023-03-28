Man found dead in central Lubbock alley after shooting, suspects at large

One person is dead and at least two suspects are at large after a shooting Monday evening in an alley in a central Lubbock neighborhood.

The shooting was reported by a neighbor shortly after 7:30 p.m. after a man was found dead near the alley between 24th and 25th Streets near Boston Avenue in the Tech Terrace neighborhood, police at the scene confirmed.

A single gunshot was heard around 7:30 p.m. Shortly after, two young males wearing hooded jackets - and one wearing a mask over his lower face - were seen running west down the alley away from the scene. Other details about the suspects were not immediately known.

By around 9 p.m., police had blocked off the immediate area as the investigation was ongoing. The victim's identity was not immediately released. Police confirmed a neighbor reported the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Man found dead in Tech Terrace alley after shooting, suspects at large