Man found dead in Ceres home after woman calls 911 to report a break-in

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man was found dead Thursday morning when deputies responded to a woman’s 911 call reporting a home break-in.

The incident occurred at about 4:30 a.m. on the 3200 block of McGee Avenue in Ceres. The woman said in her 911 call that she and her young daughter were hiding in a bedroom.

When deputies arrived, they located a dead man inside the home. It was unclear as of Thursday afternoon whom the man was — whether he was an intruder or someone either living in or visiting the home. But the Sheriff’s Office’s post uses the word “victim” in describing him.

“The Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU) was immediately activated. They responded to the scene and took over the investigation. At this time, the victim has not been identified, the motive is unclear, and the suspect(s) are unknown,” read the post.

Deputies urged anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Rodriguez at 209-525-7114. Stanislaus County Area Crime Stoppers can also be contacted for anonymous reports by calling 1-866-60-CRIME. A free mobile app can also be downloaded at P3Tips.