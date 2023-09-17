Colerain police, coroner investigate after man found dead in chair outside business fire

A death investigation is underway concerning a man who was found dead outside of a business fire in Colerain Township early Sunday.

Fire personnel responded to an industrial park in the 6900 block of Ripple Road around 1 a.m. where a business was engulfed in flames.

In front of the warehouse a man was found dead in a chair, according to Colerain police spokesman Jim Love. It appears the fire and the death are connected, he said.

Love called the death "suspicious," but said the coroner will be the one to determine the cause of death and whether foul play was involved.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the man, awaiting notification of his family.

Colerain fire is also working to determine what caused the blaze.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided a photo for this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man found dead in chair outside Colerain Twp business fire