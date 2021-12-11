Man found dead in Charlotte. Someone shot him, police say.

Police on Saturday are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in southwest Charlotte.

The man had a gunshot wound when officers arrived at the scene in the 5900 block of Quercus Cove Court just after 5 p.m. Friday, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Quercus Cove Court is off West Tyvola Road.

Medic pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to CMPD.

Police haven’t released the victim’s name and age or said if they have a suspect or know what led to the shooting.

CMPD urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story.