Man found dead in Chesapeake hotel; suspect in custody

A man was found dead in a Chesapeake hotel room Friday morning and police are investigating the death as a homicide.

A report came in about 5:38 a.m. in reference to an injured person at a hotel located in the 1400 block of George Washington Highway North. Responding officers found an unidentified man dead at the scene.

Police have arrested another man who is a suspect in the case, but have not released his name. No details about cause of death or charges against the suspect have been made available.

Detective Michael Hilton declined to share more information Friday morning. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Gavin Stone, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com