Man found dead in connection with Charlottesville vehicle fire identified

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The University of Virginia has identified a man who died over the weekend in connection with a vehicle fire.

Early Sunday morning at about 5:20 a.m., the Charlottesville Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at 480 Ray C. Hunt Drive. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames and subsequently extinguished, a press release said.

Chandler L. Goins, 19, of Barhamsville, was found deceased by first responders. He was not affiliated with the University of Virginia.

"Upon preliminary review of this incident, no obvious evidence of foul play or criminal conduct was found," according to a press release from the Office of University Communications.

The death remains under investigation.

Churchville man cleared of rape allegation after being found not guilty

VSP: One dead in Augusta County crash on Interstate 81

High schools embrace chance to be part of the Staunton Christmas parade

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on X (formerly Twitter).

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Man found dead in connection with Charlottesville vehicle fire ID'd