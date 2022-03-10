Man found dead in Crawford home after firing shots at troopers who returned fire

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — A man was found dead in a northern Crawford County residence and two Pennsylvania State Police troopers were placed on administrative leave following a shooting that occurred during a reported domestic incident on Wednesday night.

The 42-year-old man was found dead inside of the residence on Pendleton Drive, south of Ellis Road off Route 19 in Cambridge Township, at about 5 a.m. Thursday following a shooting that happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities had not identified the man Thursday morning.

According to state police, troopers who were called to the residence on a report of a domestic incident were fired upon by a man who was inside the residence, and the troopers returned fire before retreating.

It was unknown Thursday morning how the man died, including whether he was hit by the gunshots fired by the troopers.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers are investigating an incident at a residence on Pendelton Drive in Cambridge Township on March 9 in which they said a man inside the residence fired on troopers, who then returned fire. The man was found dead inside the residence the next morning.

Two troopers were involved in the incident but were not wounded, said Lt. Mark Weindorf, crime section supervisor for state police Troop E in Lawrence Park Township. A woman who had called state police, who Weindorf said was outside of the residence and spoke to troopers when they arrived, was also not reported to have been injured.

State police reported that the woman called the state police station in Meadville on Wednesday at about 9:45 p.m. and reported that she and her husband were involved in a domestic dispute. The two troopers responded and arrived at the residence at about 10:30 p.m., according to information in a news release issued Thursday morning.

The woman told troopers that her husband was the only person inside the residence. As the troopers approached the front door of the residence, state police said the man fired gunshots at the troopers. The troopers returned fire and retreated, according to investigators.

Authorities said the man then barricaded himself inside the residence. The state police Special Emergency Response Team was called to the scene to aid in removing the man from the house.

The team found the man deceased in the house at about 5 a.m. Thursday, Weindorf said.

Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell pronounced the man dead at the scene Thursday morning.

No determination had been made as of Thursday morning on whether an autopsy will be performed.

State police remained at the shooting scene Thursday morning. Authorities said there are no safety threats to the community, but they advised the public to avoid the area.

The troopers involved were placed on administrative leave under state police protocol for all shooting incidents.

Similar case

The incident follows another shooting in which troopers fired at a person in Crawford County. It happened at a residence in Hayfield Township, north of Meadville, on Dec. 26.

State police reported at the time that troopers had gone to a residence in the 18000 block of Birch Drive in Hayfield Township to serve an arrest warrant on a 22-year-old man who was wanted on charges in a domestic incident.

Authorities said the man was holding a firearm when troopers encountered him, and the troopers shot him. The man was taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment of his gunshot wounds and was arraigned on charges in the domestic incident on Dec. 29.

Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo announced in January that, following a review of police reports, witness statements and other information, she determined the troopers' use of force was justified in the incident.

