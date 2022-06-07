Man found dead in Dayton yard ID'd

Jun. 7—A man found dead in a Dayton yard Sunday has been identified.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger identified the man as 30-year-old Jarren Allen.

Around 10:46 p.m., a 911 caller reported a man who'd been shot was dead in his backyard in the 200 block of Clemmer Street, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

The caller said the man had blood on his face.

No suspect information was available.

As of Sunday, there have been 16 homicides so far this year in Dayton, according to police. During the same period last year, there were 12 homicides reported.