Man found dead after dispute, suspect arrested, Atlanta police say

Atlanta police are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead from gunshot wounds.

Around 6 p.m., police responded to 3478 Lakeside Drive for a person shot call. When they arrived, they found a man had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to EMS officials.

Police have identified a suspect and said the motive shows the shooting occurred during a dispute between the victim and suspect who were familiar with each other.

The alleged suspect was arrested and police say the investigation is ongoing.

