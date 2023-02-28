Man found dead in ditch after being shot Monday in Columbus.

Police say one man is dead following a shooting Monday night at the intersection of 35th Street and Fifth Avenue in Columbus.

This is the 11th homicide of the year, according to a count by the Ledger-Enquirer. Just a day earlier, a 66-year-old man was found fatally shot in midtown. Columbus averages 47 homicides annually, according to statistics from the last five years.

In the latest shooting, police responded to the scene around 9:55 p.m. Monday, according to officials.

Jeffery Randez, 36, was found with a gunshot wound while still seated on his bike in a ditch, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Bryan says an autopsy will be performed.

This story is ongoing and will be updated when new information becomes available.