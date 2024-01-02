Man found dead in downtown Olympia Sunday evening, police say

A man was found dead Sunday evening in downtown Olympia, according to police.

Police and fire officials were alerted about 7 p.m. after a person found the man lying on the ground in the area of Capitol Way and State Avenue, according to Police Lt. Paul Lower.

The person tried to revive the man until first responders arrived and also attempted to revive him, Lower said.

The man was 64, according to Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock. Warnock said he is still working to contact the man’s family before he releases the man’s name.