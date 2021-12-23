Man found dead on downtown street, police say. It’s possibly city’s 72nd homicide.

Fresno police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the middle of the street early Thursday near downtown Fresno.

Police department spokesman Felipe Uribe said the victim was found with abrasions to his face about 2 a.m. at Ventura and F streets.

The victim, in his late 40s, was deceased at the scene. Uribe said that no witnesses were found at the scene and there is no video surveillance of the area. Police are interviewing people among a large homeless population nearby.

The victim’s death is being treated as a suspicious death and would possibly be the city’s 72nd homicide victim in 2021, compared to 66 at this time in 2020.

