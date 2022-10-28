Man found dead in driveway identified by police, shooting determined as domestic incident

Oct. 27—GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Police Department identified the man found dead on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

According to the initial media release, the GFPD was dispatched to the residence on the 300 block of Wren Drive following a report of shots fired. A dead man was located in the driveway, and a woman "with an obvious gunshot wound" was found inside the house.

Tyler Christopher Harrison, 21, has been identified as the deceased man, according to an updated media release from the GFPD.

Tyler Harrison, of Grand Forks, "had what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head" and was dead upon the GFPD's arrival.

The woman found inside was identified as Tyler Harrison's mother, Jennifer Jean Harrison, 53. Tyler Harrison and Jennifer Harrison were living together at the residence in Grand Forks.

Jennifer Harrison remains at Altru and her current condition is unknown, according to the release.

The shooting is being investigated as a domestic violence incident involving a firearm. There are no other persons of interest at this time, according to the release.

According to Lt. Andrew Stein of the GFPD, there were no prior calls made regarding the Harrison residence and the neighborhood itself is fairly new.

The investigation remains open and active. Detectives on the case are currently looking for the cause of the dispute.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GFPD by phone at (701) 787-8000 or by submitting a tip, which can be done on the GFPD's Facebook page, website or the Tip411 app.