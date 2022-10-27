Man found dead in driveway as police investigate shooting in south Grand Forks

Oct. 26—GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Police Department is investigating a shooting death in south Grand Forks on Wednesday morning, Oct. 26.

Police were on scene on the 300 block of Wren Drive for a shots fired call on Wednesday. They were dispatched at 10:40 a.m. to the home, according to a press release from the GFPD.

In a Facebook post, police said a man was found dead in the driveway. They "immediately checked the adjacent house and found a female victim with an apparent gunshot wound, who was taken to Altru." Police said her current status is "unknown."

Police spent much of the morning and into the afternoon processing the scene. In a later update on Facebook, police said the incident was being investigated as a "domestic incident involving a firearm."

There is no danger to the public," the post said. "More information will be given when we have it."

Grand Forks police Lt. Andrew Stein told WDAY News that the shooting was being investigated as an attempted murder suicide involving a mother and a son, both are adults. The names of those involved had not been released as of Wednesday evening, but were expected to be released on Thursday morning. The incident was called in by a third party who doesn't live in the neighborhood, Stein told WDAY.

Wren Drive is located in south Grand Forks. A Herald reporter who was on scene as officers were investigating reported that the neighborhood was relatively quiet early Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.