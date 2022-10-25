Man found dead in Duquesne

The Allegheny County police department is investigating a man being found shot to death in Duquesne.

911 dispatch was notified around 5:55 a.m. Tuesday of a male slumped over the wheel of a car in the 900 block of High Street.

First responders found a man who had several gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on scene. Homicide detectives initiated an investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

