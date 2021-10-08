Man found dead in Durham elementary school parking lot, officials say

Durham police are investigating after a body was found inside a car in a school parking lot Friday afternoon.

Media outlets reported the body was found at Eastway Elementary School, at 610 N. Alston Ave.

Police have not released any information, but a spokesman for the Durham Public Schools said officers kept people away from the scene.

“School was already out,” DPS spokesman William “Chip” Sudderth said by email. “Any remaining students and staff were kept far away from the investigation site.”

WRAL reported the body was that of a man wanted in a Newport News, Va., homicide and that he had fatally shot himself outside the school.

The Durham police spokeswoman was unavailable. The police watch commander did not respond to calls seeking information Friday evening.