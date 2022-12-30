Man found dead on East Princess Anne Road in Norfolk

Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead Friday morning, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Shortly after 7 a.m., Norfolk Fire-Rescue and Norfolk Police were called to the 900 block of East Princess Anne Road, near Tidewater Drive, to check on a man lying on the ground, according to a police spokesperson.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the incident is being investigated as an undetermined death, said Sgt. William Pickering Jr.