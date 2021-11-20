Man found dead in El Paso airport parking lot; police investigating murder

On Friday night, a man was found dead at the El Paso International Airport.

The El Paso Police Department found the body of a 49-year-old man after receiving a call about an aggravated robbery at the airport.

Police detectives are continuing their investigation of Friday night's murder.

No subjects are in custody, and no arrests have been made.

According to police, the preliminary investigation indicates this is not a random incident, and there is no threat at the airport.

Anyone with any information can call the police at 915-832-4400 or remain anonymous at Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Man found dead at El Paso airport; police investigating murder