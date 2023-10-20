Man found dead on Farnell Middle School campus in Tampa, deputies say

A man was found dead Monday morning on the campus of Farnell Middle School in Tampa, deputies said.

Deputies responded to the campus at 13912 Nine Eagles Drive about 8:30 a.m. for a call about a dead man on the campus, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives are investigating the man’s death. The incident is not related to the school or any students, and students and faculty were not in danger at any point, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

More details were not immediately released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.